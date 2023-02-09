Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,900.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,871.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 5.0 %

CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,547.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

