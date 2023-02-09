Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,871.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,637.41 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,547.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

