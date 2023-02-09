Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,900.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,871.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,637.41 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,547.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

