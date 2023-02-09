Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,871.54.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
NYSE CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,547.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
