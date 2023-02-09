Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,080.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,871.54.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,547.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

