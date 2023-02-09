CIBC Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$240.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$200.25.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$184.27 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.26.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,959,791.46. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

