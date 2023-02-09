CIBC Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXG opened at C$18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.37. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

