CIBC Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$6.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.82.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.39 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.06 million and a P/E ratio of 48.78.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$51.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

