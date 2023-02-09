Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $309.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

