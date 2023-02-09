Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXGF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

