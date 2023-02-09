Citigroup Cuts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $229.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $236.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

