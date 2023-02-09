Citigroup Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.
Insider Activity
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
