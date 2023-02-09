Citigroup Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.