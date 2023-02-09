Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.