CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.