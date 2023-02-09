CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 137,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Articles

