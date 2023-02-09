Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

