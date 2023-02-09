Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of COIN opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,924 shares of company stock worth $4,496,005 and have sold 589,976 shares worth $25,635,144. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

