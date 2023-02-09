Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

