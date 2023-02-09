Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A 1,026.02% 3.43% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1.27% 5.22% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

70.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $258.45 million 0.84 $3.27 million ($0.07) -174.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Volatility & Risk

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

