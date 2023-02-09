Comparing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and NTT DATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $646.08 million 0.02 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A NTT DATA $22.73 billion 0.95 $1.27 billion $0.83 18.54

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroAlgo and NTT DATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14% NTT DATA 5.32% 10.42% 4.59%

Summary

NTT DATA beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

