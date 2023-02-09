CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 19,778 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $122,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 119.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 302.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 121.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CompoSecure

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

