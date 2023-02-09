Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $4.19 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $427.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

