Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,244 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

CDW opened at $201.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

