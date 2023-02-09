Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 199 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

