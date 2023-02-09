Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 305 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.87 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

