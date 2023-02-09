Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 6,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after acquiring an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

