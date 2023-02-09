Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.21% of Ultra Clean worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

