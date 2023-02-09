Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

