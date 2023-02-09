Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,620 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 209,951 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

