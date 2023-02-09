Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 4,975 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

