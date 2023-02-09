Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

