Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.