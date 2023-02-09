Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

