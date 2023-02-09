Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.66 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $72.76 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

