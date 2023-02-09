Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.91 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -325.97 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.17.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

