Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.96 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $407.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.05 and its 200 day moving average is $391.91.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

