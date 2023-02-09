Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cactus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

WHD stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

