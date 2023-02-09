Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in PTC by 20.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 536,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,657,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

