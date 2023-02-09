Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $1.04 Million in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PERI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Perion Network by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

