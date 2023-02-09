Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $126.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

