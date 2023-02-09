Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

