Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,253 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 4.69% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SNLN stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

