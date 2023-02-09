Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
