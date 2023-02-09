Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.