Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,650.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,460.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,376.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$50.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2,214.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,078.00. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $1.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

