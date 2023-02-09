Contrasting Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% GBT Technologies 130.24% -4.69% 74.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $29.62 million 0.80 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.71 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 3.41 -$33.93 million N/A N/A

Ryvyl has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Ryvyl beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

