Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.18.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$168.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at C$612,966,538.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 and have sold 55,768 shares worth $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

