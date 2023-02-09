Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.18.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$168.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.