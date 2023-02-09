Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Corning by 298.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Corning stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

