Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJREF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.07%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

