Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

