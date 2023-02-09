Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:CVO opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.57. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a market cap of C$842.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
